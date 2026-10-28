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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-no-long-term-ev-strategy-for-fleets-says-venson/

The Government has failed to provide fleet operators with a clear, long-term strategy for transitioning to electric vehicles, according to Venson Automotive Solutions.

The fleet management company warned that uncertainty surrounding electric vehicle taxation, salary sacrifice schemes and the introduction of electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) could undermine businesses’ ability to plan future fleet investments.

Samantha Roff, managing director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “The Budget hasn’t helped provide businesses with a joined-up, long-term plan that makes going electric add up.

“The Budget documents confirm that VAT on public and workplace charging will stay at 20% and that EV company car tax will rise again, to 10% by 2030.

“They also leave open the ‘potential’ for reforms to EV salary sacrifice, without any detail. That’s an uncertainty for employers running schemes and their employees who are planning vehicle choices for the next four years.”

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Venson also raised concerns about the planned introduction of eVED in April 2028, particularly the practical arrangements for calculating and reporting vehicle mileage.

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The company said fleet operators still required guidance on mileage estimation and connected-car reporting to prepare for the new system.

Roff said: “On eVED, the Government is still planning for April 2028, with the Treasury saying it has listened to the consultation.