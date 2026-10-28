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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-budget-2026-support-for-drivers-to-use-home-energy-tariffs-on-local-charging-network/

The Chancellor’s Autumn Budget has set out plans to create a task force looking into how drivers can use their domestic electricity tariff on the local charging network.

This decision comes on the back of Philip New’s independent review of the cost of charging electric vehicles (EVs) on the public network.

The Government also announced £100m over the next two years to reduce costs for local, lower-powered public chargers.

Coming into effect from Spring 2027, this is expected to save the average EV driver without home charging and who charges on-street around £150 per year.

The Department for Transport said it will set out next steps in due course.

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Ben Nelmes, CEO at New AutoMotive, said: “It is not fair that people who cannot charge their electric car at home must pay significantly more for their electricity.

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“It is good to see the Chancellor taking steps to allow drivers to use their home electricity tariff at their local charge point.

“It is vital that this work moves at pace to end Britain’s driveway divide.”