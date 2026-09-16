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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/autumn-road-risks-prompt-call-for-driver-and-vehicle-checks/

GEM Motoring Assist is urging drivers to prepare their vehicles for autumn as darker commutes, wetter roads and increased school-run traffic change driving conditions.

Official figures cited by the breakdown and road-safety organisation show there were 8,613 reported injury collisions on Britain’s roads in October 2025, resulting in 10,865 casualties.

Nearly three in 10 of the incidents occurred on roads that were wet, damp, flooded or icy.

GEM is advising motorists to check tyre pressures and tread, replace wipers that smear, top up screenwash and ensure all vehicle lights are working.

The organisation said wet roads can at least double stopping distances, while damp leaves can reduce grip and conceal potholes.

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It is also advising drivers to reduce speed before bends and junctions and leave at least twice the usual stopping gap in wet conditions. Low sun and spray can also make pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders more difficult to see.

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James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM Motoring Assist, said: “Autumn brings changes to the road environment and a familiar journey can become darker, wetter and less predictable almost overnight.

“If we recognise those changes and adapt our driving habits, we can play our part in reducing the risks we face.