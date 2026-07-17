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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/average-unleaded-price-hits-152-54p-per-litre-rac/

The average price of unleaded is now 152.54p, while diesel is 167p per litre, up 2p and 2.5p respectively since 9th July, according to RAC data.

On 28th February, when the conflict in Iran began, petrol was at 132.83p, and diesel was 142.38p per litre.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “Sadly for drivers – many of whom will be about to depart for a much-needed summer break – prices at the pump are on the rise again.

“Since hitting a three-month low on 6 July, petrol has already gone up 2p while diesel has jumped 2.5p in just over a week (9 July).

“What’s more, the increases are likely to keep coming thick and fast as the cost of a barrel of oil has gone from the low $70 mark to mid-$80s in just under two weeks.

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“Unfortunately, RAC wholesale data analysis shows petrol is heading back to 155p a litre and diesel to over 170p – prices last seen in mid and late June respectively.”