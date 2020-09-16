AVIS has introduced a new ‘one-click’ all-inclusive car rental package that removes uncertainty and takes much of the decision making out of the booking process.

The package, called Avis Inclusive, provides customers with clear pricing from the beginning of the booking process.

Super Collision Waiver, Super Theft Protection and Windscreen Cover is discounted up to 25% and Roadside Assistance Plus is included for free as standard.

Nina Bell, Managing Director, UK and Scandinavia, Avis Budget Group, said: “Along with our commitment to keeping our customers and employees safe, Avis Inclusive makes hiring a car even more simple and convenient.

“Avis Inclusive is our simple ‘has everything included in the price’ rental proposition developed to overcome a number of common pain-points our customers come up against.”

The package is being made available to customers through Avis’s direct booking channels; including the website and call centre and will initially be available for domestic rentals only.

The company has also launched its Avis Safety Pledge, demonstrating its relentless commitment to keeping every one of its customers and employees safe.

As part of this, all cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been enhanced, employees are supplied with personal protective equipment and counter shields are being installed across all of our network.

Avis has also put in place measures to enable customers to pick up and drop off vehicles with minimal contact.

To ensure rentals are as flexible as possible, Avis is also waiving all cancellation and modification fees for bookings that start before December 15, 2020.