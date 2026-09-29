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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/avoid-swerving-for-deer-warns-gem-motoring-assist/

GEM Motoring Assist has warned that drivers should not swerve for deer, if one runs into their path while driving.

The breakdown cover provider advised drivers to brake firmly instead, to ensure they remain in control of the vehicle.

Rutting activity, shorter daylight hours and busier roads at dusk and dawn lead to increased deer collision incidents in the autumn.

By swerving, GEM Motoring Assist said drivers risk ending up in the path of an oncoming vehicle, or driving off the road.

In addition to avoiding swerving, GEM Motoring Assist said that drivers should slow down, expect deer at dawn and dusk, and dip headlights if a one is spotted.

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James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM Motoring Assist, said: “The next few weeks bring a predictable seasonal risk, but it is one that can catch drivers out on even familiar roads.

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“Deer can emerge from cover with very little warning, and darker evening journeys reduce the time available to react.

“We want drivers to recognise the risk, reduce speed where deer may be present and keep scanning the road and verges ahead.