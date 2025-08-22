  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Europcar Mobility Group UK has secured the Best Long-Term Rental award at the Business Motoring Awards 2025 for its customer-focused delivery service, electric vehicle investment and tailored SME solutions.

Tom Watts

22 August 2025

, , ,

SHARE

europcar

With a fleet of around 40,000 vehicles and over 100 locations across the UK, Europcar  provides a scalable long-term rental solution that prioritises convenience for business users. Its delivery and collection service, supported by connected vehicle technology, ensures vehicles can be delivered nationwide within a four-hour window, reducing downtime for SMEs and removing the need to travel to a branch. 

Europcar’s focus on electric vehicle integration is also central to its offering. In the past year, the business has increased the proportion of plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles on fleet to 14%, supported by over 300 charging points across its network. The creation of Green Locations, powered by renewable energy, and the use of EVs and e-bikes for fleet operations further supports both environmental impact reduction and operational efficiency. 

Support for SME operators is bolstered through tools such as Europcar Assistance, which allows drivers to self-serve 24/7 via a digital platform. This includes help with vehicle queries, damage reporting and rental extensions. Since launch, the tool has reduced contact centre wait times and email traffic, while increasing customer satisfaction. Real-time SMS updates, toll reminders, and digitised documentation further reduce the administrative burden on fleet operators. 

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said:  

“Europcar stood out this year for its practical commitment to helping SMEs reduce downtime and navigate the transition to electric vehicles.” 

Mark Gibson, marketing manager of Business Motoring, added: 

“Europcar excels in long-term rentals with its 4-hour delivery window & collection service, cutting SME downtime. Their EV leadership, 24/7 digital support, and sustainability initiatives make them a standout choice for this award.” 

To find out more about long-term rental solutions at Europcar click here.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE