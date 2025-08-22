Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

With a fleet of around 40,000 vehicles and over 100 locations across the UK, Europcar provides a scalable long-term rental solution that prioritises convenience for business users. Its delivery and collection service, supported by connected vehicle technology, ensures vehicles can be delivered nationwide within a four-hour window, reducing downtime for SMEs and removing the need to travel to a branch.

Europcar’s focus on electric vehicle integration is also central to its offering. In the past year, the business has increased the proportion of plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles on fleet to 14%, supported by over 300 charging points across its network. The creation of Green Locations, powered by renewable energy, and the use of EVs and e-bikes for fleet operations further supports both environmental impact reduction and operational efficiency.

Support for SME operators is bolstered through tools such as Europcar Assistance, which allows drivers to self-serve 24/7 via a digital platform. This includes help with vehicle queries, damage reporting and rental extensions. Since launch, the tool has reduced contact centre wait times and email traffic, while increasing customer satisfaction. Real-time SMS updates, toll reminders, and digitised documentation further reduce the administrative burden on fleet operators.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said:

“Europcar stood out this year for its practical commitment to helping SMEs reduce downtime and navigate the transition to electric vehicles.”

Mark Gibson, marketing manager of Business Motoring, added:

“Europcar excels in long-term rentals with its 4-hour delivery window & collection service, cutting SME downtime. Their EV leadership, 24/7 digital support, and sustainability initiatives make them a standout choice for this award.”

