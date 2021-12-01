Business Motoring Awards 2022

Welcome to the 2022 Business Motoring Awards

We’ve all had to adjust the way we work over the past 18 months but some things never change – we are delighted to announce the launch of the 2022 Business Motoring Awards.

Let’s hope the next few months bring a return to some sort of normality and in an increasingly complex marketplace with an ever-growing number of choices in terms of cars and services.

And a lot has happened over the past 18 months as fleets become increasingly focused on all things electric including the charging infrastructure and potential tax implications.

Delivering that guidance with brilliant products that declutter and simplify the life of SMEs is key to these awards – and getting the recognition your company deserves from Business Motoring, dedicated to the SME motoring sector.

The awards are free to enter and require just two questions to be answered plus some technical information.

The process is online and will be judged by a panel of independent judges.

There are 22 different awards available to enter.