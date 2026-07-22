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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/awareness-building-needed-as-long-distance-drivers-miss-out-on-rapid-charging-network-easee-and-osprey/

Three in 10 (30.6%) EV drivers admit to rarely using public rapid chargers when making longer journeys, according to YouGov research commissioned by Easee and Osprey.

Easee said this underscored the importance of awareness-building around the growing scale of the UK charging network, and the opportunities it provides for longer electric journeys.

The survey showed that rapid charging remains an occasional part of EV ownership for many of those drivers who have access to charging at home.

Nearly three-quarters (74.6%) of EV drivers with a home charger said they use the public rapid network once every few months or less.

The public ultra-rapid network has expanded 40% year-on-year based on 2026 Zapmap data, with most motorway and A-road services offering the opportunity to charge quickly.

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The findings come as Easee and Osprey both introduce summer offers.

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Until 1st September, Osprey customers will be able to access a 10% discount on the installation of an Easee home charger.

Customers will be directed to a dedicated page hosted by Osprey, where they can receive a referral code to redeem through Easee’s installation partner.