Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/awareness-building-needed-as-long-distance-drivers-miss-out-on-rapid-charging-network-easee-and-osprey/
Three in 10 (30.6%) EV drivers admit to rarely using public rapid chargers when making longer journeys, according to YouGov research commissioned by Easee and Osprey.
Easee said this underscored the importance of awareness-building around the growing scale of the UK charging network, and the opportunities it provides for longer electric journeys.
The survey showed that rapid charging remains an occasional part of EV ownership for many of those drivers who have access to charging at home.
Nearly three-quarters (74.6%) of EV drivers with a home charger said they use the public rapid network once every few months or less.
The public ultra-rapid network has expanded 40% year-on-year based on 2026 Zapmap data, with most motorway and A-road services offering the opportunity to charge quickly.
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The findings come as Easee and Osprey both introduce summer offers.
Until 1st September, Osprey customers will be able to access a 10% discount on the installation of an Easee home charger.
Customers will be directed to a dedicated page hosted by Osprey, where they can receive a referral code to redeem through Easee’s installation partner.
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Easee customers will also be able to claim £10 of free charging credit for use across the Osprey network, through a code promoted through the Easee app, email and social media channels.
Sam Levy, regional sales director – UK & Ireland at Easee, said: “Home charging is at the heart of the EV ownership experience for many drivers.
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“But when it comes to longer journeys and summer road trips, public rapid charging has an equally important role to play, especially with the network growing more and more.
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“It is striking that a quarter of EV drivers are not yet regularly using rapid chargers when doing longer journeys, while those with home chargers tend to use the public network only occasionally.
“By working with Osprey Charging, we want to help drivers see how easily the two can work together, making every part of the journey feel straightforward, reliable and ready for whatever the summer brings – giving them the confidence to go further under electric power.”
Dora Clarke, head of marketing and communications at Osprey Charging, added: “The summer holidays are often the first time new EV drivers will use the public charging network, topping up during longer journeys or at their holiday destinations away from their home charger.
“Osprey Charging’s nationwide rapid and ultra-rapid charging network is simple to use with the tap of a bank card, and conveniently built near coffee stops, retail parks, pubs and on major routes including those in rural areas serving holiday traffic.
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“Together with Easee helping our customers get set up at home, we can help drivers overcome that initial worry of using the public charging network, and make their EV journeys reliably straightforward.”