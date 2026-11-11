AX adds 614 BMWs to replacement vehicle fleet
The order includes 88 EVs, to support AX's EV-for-EV promise, alongside PHEVs and petrol cars.
Accident aftercare specialist AX has ordered 614 BMWs for its replacement vehicle fleet, comprising a range of bodystyles and fuel types.
The order includes 88 electric vehicles (EVs), to support AX’s EV-for-EV promise, alongside plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and petrol cars.
In total, more than half of the cars ordered are electrified.
The powertrain mix was intended to match the makeup of fuel types on UK roads.
190 of the cars are from the 3 Series range , while 46 are iXs, and 32 are i4s.
AX has also ordered 1 Series hatchbacks, i5 and 7 Series saloons, alongside the X1, X3, and X5 SUVs.
So far, 270 of the cars have been delivered.
The BMW order follows AX’s orders with Toyota, Lexus, and Nissan earlier in 2026.