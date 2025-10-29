  
bm poppy
bm poppy
AX and Motor Assist partner on claims portal for fleets, dealers and drivers

Fleets can monitor claims, view rental instructions and manage on-hire vehicles.

Dylan Robertson

29 October 2025

AX Motor Assist

AX and Motor Assist have partnered to offer an incident claims portal for fleets, dealers and drivers, providing greater insight and streamlining the claims process.

Fleets can monitor claims, view rental instructions and manage on-hire vehicles. TP capture monitoring and reporting is also supported.

Motor Assist said the portal is tailorable and provides fleet managers with repair life cycle data, as well as vehicle hire data from AX, boosting integration.

Drivers and partners can see the status of claims, minimising the need for additional phone calls.

Motor Assist said the portal also provides analytical tools and allows fleets to mitigate risk.

Scott Hamilton-Cooper (pictured), chief commercial officer at AX, said: “We have been investing to evolve our businesses into a vertically integrated service provider.

“The accident aftercare sector has desperately needed to change, and by embracing innovative solutions to problems our partners experience all the time, we are helping them to meet their strategic goals.

“With this new portal and our increased data integration, we can ensure a seamless and consistent flow of data across our services which maximises our operational efficiency and that of our partners.”

