AX expands dual control replacement vehicle fleet

The expansion of the dual control fleet ensures driving instructors can continue lessons with minimal disruption following an accident.

AX has expanded its dual control replacement vehicle fleet with additional Volkswagen Polo cars, split between manual and automatic models.

The expansion of the dual control replacement vehicle fleet ensures driving instructors can continue lessons with minimal disruption following an accident.

AX said that providing dual control vehicles was part of its strategy to deliver a comprehensive solution that covers all eventualities, supporting all drivers, including those with specialist vehicles.

It has also grown its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, to ensure it can provide EV drivers with an EV replacement vehicle.

Dan Cripps, fleet and logistics director at AX, said: “Our focus is always on keeping our customers moving, whatever their circumstances.

“Driving instructors have very specific requirements, and we are ensuring we can support them with the right vehicles at the right time.

“More broadly, it reflects the strength and depth of our fleet; we’ve built it to be as flexible as possible, while covering a range of needs, from different powertrains and all the popular segments.”

