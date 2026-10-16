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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ayvens-and-fellten-to-offer-uk-fleets-charging-flexibility/

Ayvens has partnered with Fellten, the British battery storage and EV charging technology company behind Charge Qube, to give UK fleet operators a more flexible way to access high-power EV charging.

Under the partnership, Ayvens customers will have access to Charge Qube, a mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with built-in high-power EV charging.

The containerised system can be deployed and made operational within hours to allow businesses to add charging capacity where and when they need it.

Charge Qube stores electricity and delivers rapid DC charging from existing site power, which is designed to help fleets overcome the constrains of local grid capacity without waiting for a grid upgrade or permanent infrastructure installation.

Ayvens said this can help avoid lengthy connection queues and costly infrastructure upgrades, which can otherwise delay electrification plans by months or even years.

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The solution was designed for fleets with complex or changing charging requirements, including mission-critical operations in remote or temporary locations where a conventional charging installation may not be practical.

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Russ Boulton, head of customer data and innovation at Ayvens, said: “Electrification isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey.

“Every fleet has different requirements, and for some of our customers, the practical challenges of accessing the power they need can be just as significant as choosing the right vehicles or charging infrastructure.