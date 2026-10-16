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EV & Sustainability

Ayvens and Fellten to offer UK fleets charging flexibility

Ayvens customers will have access to Charge Qube, a mobile Battery Energy Storage System with built-in EV charging.

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Ayvens has partnered with Fellten, the British battery storage and EV charging technology company behind Charge Qube, to give UK fleet operators a more flexible way to access high-power EV charging.

Under the partnership, Ayvens customers will have access to Charge Qube, a mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with built-in high-power EV charging.

The containerised system can be deployed and made operational within hours to allow businesses to add charging capacity where and when they need it.

Charge Qube stores electricity and delivers rapid DC charging from existing site power, which is designed to help fleets overcome the constrains of local grid capacity without waiting for a grid upgrade or permanent infrastructure installation.

Ayvens said this can help avoid lengthy connection queues and costly infrastructure upgrades, which can otherwise delay electrification plans by months or even years.

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The solution was designed for fleets with complex or changing charging requirements, including mission-critical operations in remote or temporary locations where a conventional charging installation may not be practical.

Russ Boulton, head of customer data and innovation at Ayvens, said: “Electrification isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey.

“Every fleet has different requirements, and for some of our customers, the practical challenges of accessing the power they need can be just as significant as choosing the right vehicles or charging infrastructure.

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“At Ayvens, we’re always looking for innovative solutions that can help our customers make their fleets more sustainable, particularly where their electrification needs are more complex.

“Charge Qube gives us another option to help customers overcome those challenges, providing flexible charging capacity where a conventional grid connection may not be practical or available.

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“This partnership is about giving our customers more ways to keep their electrification plans moving.”

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Mike Ellenthorpe, general manager at Fellten, said: “Access to power is becoming one of the biggest practical challenges facing fleet electrification.

“A fleet can have the vehicles, the ambition and the funding to make the switch, but if the grid can’t deliver the power where it’s needed, the whole project can stall.

“Charge Qube changes that equation.

“By combining battery storage with high-power DC charging in a mobile, containerised system, it can be deployed and made operational within hours, giving fleets the charging capacity they need without waiting for a permanent grid connection.

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“Through our partnership with Ayvens, we’re making that flexibility available to customers with some of the most challenging charging requirements.”

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