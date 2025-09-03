  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Ayvens and Plugsurfing to launch fleet EV charging solution

Fleets will have access to a network of more than 1,000,000 charge points across Europe.

Dylan Robertson

3 September 2025

, , , , ,

SHARE

Ayvens Plugsurfing

Ayvens and Plugsurfing have partnered to launch an integrated fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging solution.

Fleets will have access to a network of more than 1,000,000 charge points across Europe.

An app will be launched for fleet drivers, allowing charging to be paid for across depot, home, public and workplace charge points.

Fleet managers will have access to a portal, allowing them to manage charging expenses across the fleet, with data insights and total cost of ownership (TCO) calculations.

Insights include kWh consumption, mileage collection and driver charging behaviours.

Over the next few months, the solution will be rolled out across European nations including the UK.

Amélie de Valroger, global director of innovation, products and consultancy at Ayvens, said: “After a detailed selection process, Plugsurfing was identified as the most relevant among over 20 providers to help us simplify EV charging for our fleet clients.

“This collaboration will enrich our EV offering, making charging easier for drivers and helping fleets run more efficiently across Europe.

“By offering a seamless charging experience, we address a major obstacle in adopting electric vehicles.

“This highlights Ayvens’ important role in building a strong ecosystem that gives our clients great value as they move towards sustainable mobility.”

The solution is aimed at both corporate and SME clients.

Plugsurfing currently connects more than 2,000,000 drivers to a charging network operated by 500 operators.

Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Corpay, the owner of Plugsurfing, said: “This partnership highlights the power of Plugsurfing’s platform to deliver fleet solutions that scale.

“At the heart of our offer is the fleet portal, which gives businesses the tools to manage cards, track spend, and gain actionable insights across public, home, and workplace charging.

“Combined with Ayvens’ expertise in fleet management, we are creating a solution that simplifies operations and supports a seamless charging experience for drivers everywhere.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE