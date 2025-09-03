Ayvens and Plugsurfing to launch fleet EV charging solution

Ayvens and Plugsurfing have partnered to launch an integrated fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging solution.

Fleets will have access to a network of more than 1,000,000 charge points across Europe.

An app will be launched for fleet drivers, allowing charging to be paid for across depot, home, public and workplace charge points.

Fleet managers will have access to a portal, allowing them to manage charging expenses across the fleet, with data insights and total cost of ownership (TCO) calculations.

Insights include kWh consumption, mileage collection and driver charging behaviours.

Over the next few months, the solution will be rolled out across European nations including the UK.

Amélie de Valroger, global director of innovation, products and consultancy at Ayvens, said: “After a detailed selection process, Plugsurfing was identified as the most relevant among over 20 providers to help us simplify EV charging for our fleet clients.

“This collaboration will enrich our EV offering, making charging easier for drivers and helping fleets run more efficiently across Europe.

“By offering a seamless charging experience, we address a major obstacle in adopting electric vehicles.

“This highlights Ayvens’ important role in building a strong ecosystem that gives our clients great value as they move towards sustainable mobility.”

The solution is aimed at both corporate and SME clients.

Plugsurfing currently connects more than 2,000,000 drivers to a charging network operated by 500 operators.

Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Corpay, the owner of Plugsurfing, said: “This partnership highlights the power of Plugsurfing’s platform to deliver fleet solutions that scale.

“At the heart of our offer is the fleet portal, which gives businesses the tools to manage cards, track spend, and gain actionable insights across public, home, and workplace charging.

“Combined with Ayvens’ expertise in fleet management, we are creating a solution that simplifies operations and supports a seamless charging experience for drivers everywhere.”