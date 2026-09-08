Barhale migrates 1,200 fleet drivers to Licence Check’s DAVIS

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/barhale-migrates-1200-fleet-drivers-to-licence-checks-davis/

Civil engineering and infrastructure specialist Barhale has migrated its 1,200 fleet drivers to DAVIS, Licence Check’s cloud-based driver compliance solution.

DAVIS was recommended to Barhale by the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS).

Barhale is FORS Gold accredited, and was advised to consider using a specialist licence-checking provider during a routine audit.

Nathan Phipps, fleet and transport manager at Barhale, said he wanted to further strengthen the company’s approach to compliance with the migration.

Phipps said: “Licence checking is a fundamental part of fleet management, so I wanted a more specialist solution that would give us greater visibility, quicker access to information and help take our compliance processes to the next level.

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“Following the recommendation, I contacted Licence Check and began an extensive review of the DAVIS platform, its capabilities and how it could support our compliance requirements.

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“Moving almost 1,200 drivers was a significant decision and required careful planning. We initially intended to start with around 60 drivers at our head office, but the implementation was so smooth and efficient that I was confident in moving ahead with a single national rollout.

“Now, at the click of a button, I can see each and every driver, all drivers’ licences, the points they hold, the type of points, drivers’ exemptions and restrictions, photocard licences that are about to expire and many more – all in one easy to read dashboard.