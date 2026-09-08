Barhale migrates 1,200 fleet drivers to Licence Check’s DAVIS

Barhale is FORS Gold accredited, and was advised to consider using a specialist licence-checking provider during a routine audit.
Nathan Phipps, fleet and transport manager at Barhale, said he wanted to further strengthen the company’s approach to compliance with the migration.
Phipps said: “Licence checking is a fundamental part of fleet management, so I wanted a more specialist solution that would give us greater visibility, quicker access to information and help take our compliance processes to the next level.
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“Following the recommendation, I contacted Licence Check and began an extensive review of the DAVIS platform, its capabilities and how it could support our compliance requirements.
“Moving almost 1,200 drivers was a significant decision and required careful planning. We initially intended to start with around 60 drivers at our head office, but the implementation was so smooth and efficient that I was confident in moving ahead with a single national rollout.
“Now, at the click of a button, I can see each and every driver, all drivers’ licences, the points they hold, the type of points, drivers’ exemptions and restrictions, photocard licences that are about to expire and many more – all in one easy to read dashboard.
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“As well as the ease and speed of onboarding our drivers, a big plus has been single sign-on for all our drivers.
“I didn’t want to have another system log-in and another password, but now single sign-on with two factor authentication allows everyone to sign-in using their normal password with complete security.
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“It has been huge for us and a massive leap forward.
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“It is not over-stressing the point to say that DAVIS has made a massive difference to how I manage driver risk in our fleet. And the level of reporting and clarity it provides is exceptional.”
Barhale operates around 1,000 commercial vehicles and company cars, with licence checking required for both employees and nominated drivers, such as spouses.
More than 60% of its overall fleet is now electrified.
Keith Allen, managing director at Licence Check, said: “One of the main advantages of our DAVIS platform, which now has over one million driver records on the system and has carried out over five million checks, is the visibility it gives of the fleet and all the drivers, their current status, and where exemptions exist and expiries are about to occur.
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“Barhale operates a huge and disparate vehicle fleet, but the implementation of DAVIS has reduced what would otherwise be a time-consuming administrative task into one that is readily manageable, producing actionable analytics and exception reporting for the benefit of the fleet manager.
“Our ongoing objective with DAVIS is to develop it still further, with a range of modules and enhancements, from what was originally known as a pure licence checking operation to a comprehensive fleet management offering for car and van fleet operators.
“The feedback we get from users is that they really value our developments in this direction.”