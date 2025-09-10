Barhale strengthens fleet safety with SureCam video telematics rollout

Barhale, the civil engineering, infrastructure and tunnelling specialist, has enhanced its driver performance standards by rolling out SureCam’s video telematics solution across more than 300 commercial vehicles.
Over the past 12 months, the company has reported a 16% improvement in performance against key safety measures.
Nathan Phipps, fleet and transport manager at BCS Group – part of the Barhale group – said: “We are fully committed to achieving and maintaining the highest standards of occupational health, safety and wellbeing, so it is essential we have the right tools in place to safeguard our team.
“Since installing SureCam’s dashcam solution, we have seen impressive results that have had a direct and positive impact on road safety, fleet compliance and risk exposure across the commercial fleet operation.”
The system has been deployed on a mix of small, medium and large vans, including tippers and dropsides, as well as the BCS Group delivery fleet.
A secondary rear-facing camera has been added on newer vehicles to improve visibility and support incident reviews, particularly in cases where vehicles were struck from behind.
The solution provides Barhale with live and historical footage alongside data insights, enabling the fleet team to monitor driver behaviour and respond to incidents in real time or retrospectively.
Phipps added: “We have seen several key operational and business benefits since implementing the SureCam solution above and beyond our primary safety goal.
“The adoption of best driving practices has resulted in a reduction in at-fault insurance claims. Additionally, the high-quality and readily available footage enables us to effectively challenge 50/50, exaggerated and false claims, helping to lower our overall claims costs and improve our risk management.”
Sam Footer, partnership director at SureCam, said: “We are combining reliable and effective technology solutions with unrivalled customer service to develop strong relationships with our customers such as Barhale.
“This is helping us to constantly advance our video telematics proposition, so it meets the changing needs of the commercial fleet marketplace and delivers measurable ROI.”