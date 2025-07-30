  
Barnet Council adds 300 on-street EV chargers in six weeks

Efficient lamppost integration and a streamlined rollout process allows char.gy to install 500 charge points per month.

Dylan Robertson

31 July 2025

Barnet EV

Char.gy and Barnet Council have installed 300 on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargers in six weeks.

The borough currently has 500 charge points, which the council plans to increase to 2,500.

Barnet Council’s partnership with char.gy will cover the installation of 1,000 EV charge points.

Efficient lamppost integration and a streamlined rollout process allows char.gy to install 500 charge points per month, with each installation taking under two hours.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Barnet Council, said: “We’re delighted to be working with char.gy to rapidly expand Barnet’s EV charging network.

“Installing 300 charge points in just six weeks shows how serious we are about tackling climate change and making it easier for residents to go electric.

“This rollout is a major step toward our goal of becoming a Net Zero borough by 2042.”

The next phase of the rollout will see char.gy replace 40 legacy charge points with new units.

The chargers use Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) tariffs, as well as char.gy’s ‘Night Tariff’, which offers overnight charging at 39p per kWh.

John Lewis, CEO at char.gy, said: “Rolling out 300 charge points in just six weeks is a remarkable pace and reflects the strength of our partnership with Barnet Council.

“This is one of the fastest large-scale on-street EV deployments in the country, and it’s just the beginning.

“We’re proud to be delivering real momentum for EV adoption at scale, and in the communities that need it most.”

