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Bartrums expands fleet with 15 trailers following investment

Bartrums has earmarked almost £4m this year for upgrading its fleet and creating an electric vehicle charging facility.

Milly Standing

28 April 2026

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Haulage specialist Bartrum has added 15 trailers to its fleet, all dual-branded with both the Bartrums and Pallet-Track logos, following a six-figure investment.

The dual-branded trailers are the latest addition to Bartrum’s fleet of more than 200 vehicles and comes as the company makes an investment in its fleet this year.

Tremayne Johnson, operations director at Bartrum, said: “As founding members of Pallet Track in 2004 we couldn’t be prouder of our new dual-branded trailers.

“Our membership of Pallet Track is absolutely integral to our overall portfolio of services and our significant investment into these trailers makes us really happy.

“All our customers will also see them so it’s a great way to raise awareness of our network and visibly demonstrate this alliance.

“This is just the start of a big year for us in terms of procurement and expanding our fleet, and we’re glad to start this with our dual-branded Pallet-Track and Bartrums trailers.”

Bartrums has earmarked almost £4m this year for upgrading its fleet and creating an electric vehicle charging facility.

It includes the 15 high-spec trailers, with 12 of them created by German manufacturer Schmitz Cargobull.

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, added: “It’s an exciting year of growth for Bartrums, and we’re delighted the first new vehicles to the fleet are the dual-branded trailers.

“As one of the founding shareholder members of Pallet-Track, Bartrums have played a huge part in our success.

“They are a first-class business, and it is great that even more customers will learn about our long-standing partnership through these trailers.

“To see this level of investment is exciting and is testament to the brilliant service they offer. We look forward to seeing the new vehicles on the road very soon!”

Aaron Howarth, East Midlands sales manager at Schmitz Cargobull, said: “The order reflects Bartrums’ ongoing investment in modern, high specification equipment.

“With the combination of flexibility, strength, safety and connected technology, the new trailers are set to deliver long-term value across Bartrums’ operation.”

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