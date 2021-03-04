Reading Time: 2 minutes

DESPITE growing competition by manufacturers and retailers in promoting their electric vehicle offerings, a recent survey by Venson Automotive Solutions confirms that the most important factors for people when considering an electric vehicle (EV) remain battery and price, closely followed by safety.

With EV sales predicted to rocket in the next couple of years, marketing brand lifestyle and experience may fall short when compared to pushing the practicalities of owning and driving an emissions free vehicle.

45% of Venson’s survey respondents said the car’s battery was one of the factors that would influence them most when researching an EV. 41% listed price, and 30% placed high importance on the car’s safety rating. The results reveal a gap between the importance female motorists place on safety of the vehicles, compared to make. More than one in three women (36%) consider the car’s safety rating to be a top influencer, compared with less than one in four men (24%).

Alison Bell, Marketing Director at Venson Automotive Solutions said: “Motorists often hold a strong allegiance to a particular manufacturer and model, even exterior trims and interior mod-cons. This is particularly true of user-chooser company car drivers who are typically given predefined fleet lists to select their next vehicle.

“Our survey suggests things are quite different when it comes to electric vehicles, with just 9% of our respondents saying make and model of a car was one of the key factors to influence their ownership decision. In order of importance, brand falls below battery, price, safety, charging time, warranty and even colour.”

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported that Battery Electric (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric (PHEV) models accounted for more than 10% of all 2020 car sales in UK for the first time, and with standard hybrid models included the figure rises to an impressive 17.5% of UK sales. The SMMT also confirmed that most of these electric and hybrid registrations (68%) were for company cars.

Bell continued: “Private and company car driver interest in low and zero emissions vehicles is growing rapidly and this trend will gather even greater pace as charging networks grow, battery life improves still further and prices fall.

“To help company car drivers make the transition, fleet managers should consider providing information which gives practical ownership advice and details. These should include battery life, safety rating and charging time, to help employees weigh up the benefits of an electric or hybrid vehicle – over and above make, model and paint specification.”