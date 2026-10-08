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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/battery-range-is-biggest-barrier-to-electric-transition-for-half-of-businesses-europcar/

Almost half of business drivers (47.3%) have identified battery range as an aspect of the zero-tailpipe emission transition most likely to affect them when driving for work, according to research from Europcar.

The company commissioned this research following the announcement of the ZEV Mandate consultation.

44.2% of business drivers said that a positive EV rental experience could increase their confidence in switching to electric motoring.

Electricity and charging costs followed at 41.4%, ahead of vehicle purchase or leasing costs (36%), public charge point availability (34.3%) and charging time and its impact on working schedules (33.9%).

A further 39% supported incentives to increase the availability of EVs through rental, enabling consumers and businesses to gain practical experience before making longer-term vehicle decisions.

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Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing and sustainability at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Our research reinforces the BVRLA’s call for the ZEV transition to be underpinned by stronger consumer and business demand and confidence.

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“Rental gives employers a practical way to introduce colleagues to electric driving without requiring an immediate purchase or long-term lease commitment.

“It allows businesses to assess how an EV performs on actual work journeys, including whether range and charging requirements fit employees’ routes and schedules.”