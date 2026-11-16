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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bc-hydro-improves-fleet-maintenance-compliance-with-chevin-fleetwave/

Canadian energy utility BC Hydro has improved fleet maintenance compliance and operational efficiency with Chevin Fleet Solutions’ FleetWave management software.

The organisation, which supplies electricity to approximately 95% of British Columbia’s population, has worked with Chevin since 2015, using the platform to manage maintenance activities, labour reporting and stockroom operations.

BC Hydro originally selected FleetWave following a review of its previous fleet management system, which had become increasingly limited as its operational requirements developed.

The utility needed a more integrated solution capable of managing inventory, electronically recording labour time and providing more detailed maintenance and repair information.

Following a request for proposal process, FleetWave was selected for its configurable functionality and ability to accommodate changing requirements.

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Since implementation, the software has helped BC Hydro improve maintenance compliance through automated scheduling and workflows, supporting the timely completion of vehicle servicing and inspections.

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Inspection forms, checksheets and supporting documentation can also be attached directly to work orders, strengthening audit processes and providing greater visibility of maintenance activities.

Additional improvements include more detailed reporting of regular and overtime labour, greater insight into maintenance expenditure and more efficient vehicle replacement analysis.