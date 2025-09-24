bClear Communications launches automotive division

This move builds on the agency’s existing presence in lending, broking, financial services, fintech, and proptech.

Specialist PR and digital communications agency bClear Communications has launched into the automotive industry with the introduction of a new division.

This strategic move builds on the agency’s existing presence in lending, broking, financial services, fintech, and proptech, positioning bClear to deliver results-driven communications solutions to automotive clients.

The division will be led by James Staunton (pictured), director at bClear Communications, alongside Ashley Robertson, senior account manager and a seasoned automotive industry expert.

Robertson, formerly the marketing manager at Clarus MotorPark with a track-record as a respected automotive content creator, brings deep industry knowledge and industry experience of crafting compelling content on emerging trends such in the sector.

Debbie Staveley, bClear’s founder and chief executive, will provide strategic oversight.

In a move to further bolster the division’s automotive expertise, bClear announced the appointment of Thomas Hale, former press and marketing officer at the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA).

Hale brings extensive experience in automotive industry communications, stakeholder engagement, and media relations and is set to strengthening bClear’s ability to deliver effective communication campaigns for automotive clients.

Staveley said: “Founded in 2005, we have just celebrated our 20 years anniversary but continue to expand and grow, so it is the perfect time launch our new automotive division, bringing our award-winning PR and digital communications expertise to a sector that is evolving rapidly.

“Our team is committed to elevating the profile of those in the automotive industry through innovative PR strategies that enhance brand awareness, build client reputations, and unlock new business opportunities.

“Our expertise in lending and mortgage broking will also give us a unique and valuable perspective on auto financing, enabling us to communicate more effectively on behalf of clients in the industry.

“It’s a natural progression for the agency. And with Ash and Tom on board, we are well-positioned to make an immediate impact on the market.”

bClear’s automotive division will offer a full suite of communications services, including strategic media relations, content creation, digital marketing, social media, thought leadership campaigns, and crisis communications, tailored to meet the needs of manufacturers, dealerships, brokers, and automotive finance providers – especially in regard to EVs.