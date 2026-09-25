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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/be-ev-introduces-ev-charging-pass-fixed-monthly-charging-fee/

EV charging network Be.EV has introduced its EV charging pass, which enables drivers to pay a fixed monthly fee for a charging allowance that can be used across the nationwide network, without needing to track peak, off-peak or per-kWh rates.

The update brings Be.EV into line with subscription and allowance-based pricing.

In Denmark, for example, subscription-based charging is now common practice among major networks, as adoption matures and drivers look for simpler, more predictable ways to pay, according to Be.EV.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO at Be.EV, said: “Subscription and allowance-based charging is becoming the norm in Europe’s most mature EV markets, and it’s the direction the UK is heading in too.

“As adoption grows, drivers want the same simplicity they get from a mobile phone contract: one fee, a set amount of charging, no surprises. That’s what Charging Passes give them.”

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There is the Go Pass, at £49 a month for a 120kWh allowance – enough for around 400 miles – and Go Further Pass, at £89 a month for 250kWh, which accumulates to around 800 miles.

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Drivers who use their full allowance roll onto Be.EV’s Off-Peak rate of 49p/kWh for the rest of the billing period.

The passes sit alongside Be.EV’s Mega subscription, at 39p/kWh at any time of day, now renamed the Flexi Pass and priced at £13.99 a month, up from £9.99.