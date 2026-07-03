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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/be-ev-opens-charging-hub-at-j-w-lees-pub-in-oldham/

EV charging network Be.EV has today (3rd July 2026) opened its 13th charging hub at a J.W. Lees pub, the Boat and Horses, on Broadway in Chadderton, Oldham.

The partnership aims to align the growth of electric vehicles with the role pubs play as community hubs.

The location is positioned to service the demands of the 128,000-strong local population.

It follows the same ‘charge where you already go’ approach as Be.EV’s destination sites like Hulme Retail Park and the Manchester Charging Oasis.

The chargers on-site can add 165 miles of range in a 20-minute session.

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Asif Ghafoor, CEO at Be.EV, said: “As our partnership with JW Lees continues to evolve, it’s the right moment to add practical charging where people already stop.

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“We know that most drivers want to charge somewhere pleasant and convenient.

“Nobody likes sitting somewhere for 20 minutes with nothing to do.