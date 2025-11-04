Be.EV opens six-bay, ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Corby

The facility is the largest public ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Corby, with six 150kW charge points.

Be.EV has opened a six-bay, ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Willow Place Shopping Centre in Corby, Northamptonshire.

The facility is the largest public ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Corby, with six 150kW charge points.

Be.EV partnered with Northdale Advisors to deliver a series of EV charging hubs at shopping centres, with other locations including The Priory Centre in Dartford, Yate Shopping Centre in South Gloucestershire and One Stop Shopping in Perry Barr.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO at Be.EV, said: “Retail destinations like Willow Place are exactly where we need high-quality charging – they’re busy, accessible and already part of people’s everyday lives.

“By investing nearly £900,000 here, we’re making it easy for EV drivers to plug in while they shop, and supporting Magnetar and Northdale in future-proofing their portfolio for the transition to electric.

“This is what our network is about: building infrastructure where it makes the most sense, and making sure it works reliably for drivers.”

Daniel Pickard, centre director at Willow Place, said: “We are pleased to partner with Be.EV on Willow Place, which will deliver the first ultra-rapid bays in Corby.

“As EV adoption continues to grow in Northamptonshire and beyond, this investment reinforces our commitment to offering essential infrastructure, services, and facilities for visitors and shoppers to Corby town centre & Willow Place.

“Partnering with Be:Ev soon after the installation of over 200 solar panels further demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental impact.”