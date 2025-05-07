BEDEO warns Government van sector faces shortfall in ZEV targets without retrofit support

Electrification specialist BEDEO has issued a direct appeal to the UK Government, warning that large van operators face significant barriers to meeting zero-emission targets due to cost, range and payload limitations of fully electric vehicles.
In an open letter, BEDEO says current uptake of electric large vans remains extremely low. Just 0.5% of vehicles in the 3.5–4.25t segment are battery-electric, with BEVs over 3.5t at 5.3%, both lower than in 2023. With the Government’s ZEV mandate requiring 70% of new van sales to be zero-emission by 2030, BEDEO says retrofit and Range Extender solutions must be included in the path to net zero.
Osman Boyner, founder and CEO of BEDEO, said: “Electric vans just don’t have the same payload as diesel – it’s not even close. Fleet managers tell us they’re ready to convert 60 to 70% of diesel vans – but not until cost and performance improve. Today, they’re ready for Range Extender and retrofit – but they need Government support.”
BEDEO’s RE-100 Range Extender adds more than 60 miles of electric range while retaining the diesel engine and existing vehicle structure. It is already in use across fleets and BEDEO has confirmed a letter of intent for 500 units from commercial operators. The system allows for significant emissions reductions without full vehicle replacement, helping operators cut costs and reduce environmental impact.
BEDEO is calling for three key changes. First, the inclusion of Range Extender technology in Alternative Fuelled Vehicle grant schemes. Second, changes to licence rules so that hybridised retrofit vans qualify under the same 4.25t B licence exemption currently granted to fully electric and hydrogen vehicles. Third, formal policy recognition of retrofit as a viable route to decarbonising the fleet.
The company has written to ministers and MPs including Heidi Alexander and Ed Miliband, asking why Range Extender systems are accepted for London taxis but excluded from goods vehicle classifications under the same principle.
Boyner said: “The logistics industry is the backbone of the UK economy. According to McKinsey & Company, LCVs are the single largest contributor to logistics-related emissions, responsible for 40%. If the UK wants to lead on decarbonisation, we need pragmatic and scalable solutions now – and retrofit is one of the most impactful tools we have to reduce emissions without delay or disruption.”
BEDEO says it is ready to work with Government and commercial operators to ensure that hybrid retrofit vans can play a full role in the shift to a lower carbon transport system.