ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/believ-extends-urbanchain-partnership-to-power-ev-charging-network-with-locally-matched-renewable-energy/

Electric vehicle charge point operator Believ has extended its partnership with energy supplier UrbanChain for a further three years, with the companies aiming to increase the use of locally matched renewable electricity across Believ’s expanding charging network.

The agreement will continue to supply more than 2,400 live charge points nationwide, with thousands more planned through local authority and commercial partnerships. UrbanChain’s model matches electricity demand with renewable generation every 30 minutes, allowing energy used by Believ’s chargers to be linked to specific renewable generation sources, often within the same local area.

The companies said the approach increases transparency around the origin of electricity used for charging while helping to reduce exposure to wholesale energy market volatility. It also provides local authorities, businesses and landowners with greater visibility of how energy is generated and consumed within their areas, supported by UrbanChain’s interactive generation map.

Guy Bartlett, chief executive officer at Believ, said: “With UrbanChain, we have strengthened our ability to offer not just renewable, but fully traceable energy across our network.

“By matching demand with local generation, we can give our local authority and business partners, and driver customers greater confidence in where their energy comes from, while also improving how we forecast demand and develop better-value propositions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Parry, chief growth officer at UrbanChain, said: “This is infrastructure-level system change. UrbanChain already powers Believ’s network, and this extension commits that model for the next three years as EV charging is rolled out at scale across the UK.

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

“Local authorities across the country are deploying EV charging at pace, and behind every one is an energy system that either entrenches wholesale volatility or builds something structurally different.

“We’ve built the latter with Believ, bringing local renewable generation to local consumers, through choice, not obligation, and giving long-term certainty to serious infrastructure rollouts. This is what powering communities, councils, and the decarbonisation of transport at scale actually looks like, through resilient, repeatable systems, designed to support the decarbonisation of transport at national scale.”