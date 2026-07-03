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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bell-group-actavo-colas-win-at-rospa-fleet-safety-awards/

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has announced the winners of its 2026 Fleet Safety Awards, as part of its annual Health and Safety Awards.

2026 marked the 70th anniversary of the awards.

Bell Group Property Services was the overall winner, receiving the RoSPA Fleet Safety Trophy.

Colas Ltd was presented with an Order of Distinction, recognising that it has won 15 consecutive Fleet Safety Gold Awards.

The President’s Award, which recognises companies for achieving between 10 and 14 consecutive Gold Awards, went to Actavo Network & In-Home Division, MGroup Services Plant & Fleet Solutions, Schneider Electric UK&I, The Licion Group, Cavendish Nuclear, CBES Ltd, Bureau Veritas and GXO – Livingston Iceland.

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Gold Medal recipients, all of which have won between five and nine consecutive Gold Awards, were Airwave Solutions, CLEAN Linen Services – Camberley, CLEAN Linen Services – Slough, OCU Group, Brogan Group, Telent Technology Services, Securitas Security Services, Jet Plant Hire and Brogan Group.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Companies presented with Gold Awards at the 2026 RoSPA Fleet Safety Awards included ABB Robotics UK, British Car Auctions (BCA) and Natwest Group.

Rebecca Hickman, chief executive at RoSPA, said: “While every RoSPA Awards ceremony is a memorable celebration of excellence, reaching 70 years is a true milestone moment.