Bentley debuts expanded Azure line-up and hybrid powertrain at Auto Shanghai 2025

Bentley Motors has unveiled the latest evolution of its luxury line-up at Auto Shanghai 2025, debuting fourth-generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models, including the public premiere of their Azure variants.

The launches mark the introduction of Bentley’s High Performance Hybrid powertrain.

Positioned alongside existing Speed variants, the Azure models were designed to emphasise wellness and relaxation, available with Bentley’s hybrid system, which combines a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a powerful electric motor to deliver 680 PS and 930 Nm of torque.

Bentley also showcased the luxury flagship Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Azure, presented in a Mulliner bespoke Nīla Blue finish, highlighting Bentley’s continued focus on craftsmanship, innovation and comfort.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “With the introduction of Azure, Bentley customers can now choose the model that most closely reflects their aesthetic values and driving priorities.

“Our China customers and the luxury market here continue to inspire and push us to explore new boundaries.”

He added: “Being at the forefront of progress and innovation is part of our DNA. As we transform our organisation through our Beyond100+ strategy, we commit to being always, relentlessly extraordinary.”