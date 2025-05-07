  
Bentley delivers bespoke Flying Spur Mulliner fleet to Galaxy Hotel Macau

Bentley Motors has supplied the largest-ever fleet of Flying Spur Mulliner sedans to Galaxy Hotel Macau, reflecting rising demand for ultra-luxury chauffeur-driven experiences.

Ryan Fowler

7 May 2025

Galaxy Mulliner Collection 1

Bentley Motors has completed the delivery of nine bespoke Flying Spur Mulliner sedans to the Galaxy Hotel in Macau, one of the world’s largest Forbes double five-star properties.

The official handover ceremony took place on 29th April and represents the largest single fleet of Flying Spurs commissioned by a luxury hotel to date.

The partnership reflects a rising demand for chauffeur-driven luxury experiences. Designed and built by Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke division, the vehicles were developed in close collaboration with the Galaxy Hotel team to deliver a tailored blend of refinement, performance and craftsmanship.

Each Flying Spur Mulliner is powered by Bentley’s Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, offering up to 47 miles (76 km) of all-electric range and 90% lower CO₂ emissions compared to the previous Flying Spur Speed. The electric mode supports speeds up to 87 mph (140 km/h) under partial throttle, enabling quiet, zero-emission travel for city and resort use.

Externally, the cars feature Pale Brodgar paint with hand-painted Galaxy Hotel emblems on the front doors. Custom puddle lamps add a further visual touch as guests enter and exit the vehicle.

Inside, all four seats feature Wellness Seating as standard, offering Seat Auto Climate and Postural Adjust systems to help manage occupant body temperature and reduce fatigue. The Galaxy Hotel logo is hand-stitched into the seatbacks and door trim, reinforcing the bespoke theme throughout.

The collaboration builds on Bentley’s existing relationships with luxury hospitality brands. Previous projects include The Peninsula London and The Peninsula Hong Kong, both of which have added Bentayga hybrids and extended-wheelbase models to their chauffeur fleets.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
