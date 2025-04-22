Bentley Motors has marked Earth Day with the publication of its third annual Sustainability Report, reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible luxury, carbon neutrality and the transition to electric mobility.

The report highlights achievements across Bentley’s Beyond100+ strategy in 2024, including key investments in innovation, workforce development and sustainable operations.

The document outlined the brand’s progress towards a fully electrified line-up by 2035, with all current models now available as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Bentley’s first fully electric model – described as the world’s first true Luxury Urban SUV – is set to debut in 2026.

The company confirmed it would introduce a new plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicle every year for the next decade as part of a wider strategy to reduce total lifecycle carbon emissions.

At the same time, Bentley’s Crewe headquarters maintained its PAS 2060-certified carbon neutral status for a fifth consecutive year, powered by 100% green electricity and gas.

Significant site investments were made in 2024, with the continued development of Bentley’s ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe.

Key projects included the expansion of the Engineering Technical Centre (ETC), the Excellence Centre for Quality and Launch (ECQL), and the Technical Conformity Centre (TCC), enabling greater use of virtual testing, AI integration and localised emissions compliance.

Sustainability-led innovation also extended to the production process. Bentley introduced AI-powered hide inspection for leather interiors, helping to reduce waste and improve material efficiency.

The brand also ended production of its W12 engine, underlining its engineering transition.

Bentley continued to invest in its workforce, with the launch of a five-year skills transformation training programme focused on electrification, digitalisation and advanced manufacturing. The initiative aims to deliver 10,000 learning outcomes by 2027.

Bentley was also named a UK Top Employer for the 14th consecutive year.

In 2024, the company donated over €2m to global charities through its award-winning Advancing Life Chances programme and Bentley Environmental Foundation, supporting a range of social and environmental causes.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “We are proud to launch our third Sustainability Report on Earth Day, reinforcing our ambition to transition to net zero.

“While we acknowledge the challenges ahead, our dedication to responsible luxury remains steadfast.

“With innovation, investment, and the passion of our people, we continue to redefine what it means to be a sustainable luxury brand.”