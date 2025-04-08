Bentley plugs in a second hybrid power option

Bentley has unveiled a new, lower-powered V8 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain for its Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models.

The new High Performance Hybrid model offers an output of 680hp, compared to the 782hp already available for the cars in Speed or Mulliner variants. It means all Bentley’s two-door coupe/convertible and four-door saloon models are now powered by electrified engines.

The High Performance Hybrid powertrain combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor mounted in the gearbox. The motor is fed by a 25.9kWh battery and each version offers an electric-only driving range of up to around 50 miles. Overall CO 2 figures in hybrid mode range down to 29g/km depending on model.

While of lower power, the new models are certainly not underpowered. Alongside the 680 horsepower the setup produces torque of 930Nm, and this sees the coupes returning 0-62mph times of 3.5 seconds with the Flying Spur not far behind at 3.9 seconds – Bentley highlights the fact that the hybrid outperforms the previous generation’s W12 Speed powertrain, long considered some of the most powerful engines available.

The new drivetrain will be offered in two trim levels dubbed Core and Azure, the latter the return of a long-lived Bentley model name.

Bentley has yet to reveal prices for the new Flying Spur variants but the High Performance Hybrid version of the Continental GT will start from £202,400, £34,200 less than the 782hp versions.