Bentley reveals rear wheel drive only Continental GT Supersports

It is the lightest Bentley in 85 years and is the first Continental GT to not feature all wheel drive.

Bentley has revealed the Continental GT Supersports, a rear wheel drive only, high performance model, with a run of 500 units.

The Continental GT Supersports is powered by a non-hybridised 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing 666PS, with the uplift in power due to uprated cylinder heads, larger turbochargers and a stronger crankcase.

Akrapovič developed a full-length titanium exhaust specifically for the Supersports, while Porsche race team Manthey Racing provided 22-inch forged wheels for the car.

Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres are available optionally, allowing the car to corner around 30% quicker than a standard Continental GT.

Other dynamic improvements include twin-chamber dampers, Bentley Dynamic Ride, 10-piston front brake calipers with 440mm discs, an aerodynamic kit and an electronic limited-slip differental.

Bentley said that the Supersports is nearly half a tonne lighter than a standard Continental GT, thanks to a carbon fibre roof, the removal of the rear seats and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with the fitment of lightweight sports seats.

It is the fourth Bentley to wear the Supersports name, following 2017’s 710PS Continental GT and 2009’s two-seat-only, 204mph Continental GT.

Bentley launched the first ‘Super Sports’ in 1925, which was the first Bentley capable of exceeding 100mph.

The current car accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and is capable of 192mph.

Orders will open in March 2026, while first deliveries are expected in early 2027.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, CEO at Bentley, said: “The new Supersports is more than just the most driver-focused Bentley yet.

“It signifies a return to Bentley making more extreme cars – ones that combine extraordinary breadth of ability with true driver engagement, while remaining pieces of automotive artwork unique and bespoke to each customer.

“Bentley has always thrived when revealing a more daring side, and the new Supersports is a statement of our intent while celebrating 100 years of the name.

“This is the first project developed from start-to-finish since I joined Bentley Motors, and I’m proud of our team and the speed at which we’ve created a car so different to the GT on which it’s based.”