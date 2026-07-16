Bentley to use drums, violas and guitars for Torcal EV’s sound

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bentley-to-use-drums-violas-and-guitars-for-torcal-evs-sound/

Bentley has developed ‘Dynamic Symphony’, a synthetic sound using drums, viola and guitars for the upcoming Torcal electric vehicle (EV).

It took inspiration from the brand’s V8 engines, including the 6.2 and 6.75-litre ‘L-Series’ it used between 1959 and 2020, referencing their rhythm instead of imitating their sound.

During the development process, the team placed two parabolic speakers in a room, with one playing a V8 sound and the other playing a drum track.

The team then walked between the two and found similarities in energy, cadence and emotional impact.

Bentley also found that drummers and internal combustion engines (ICE) have slight variations and imperfections, introducing an emotional and human quality, which it intended to replicate with Dynamic Symphony.

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It worked with musicians to create the soundtrack.

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Dynamic Sound responds to the drivers inputs to heighten engagement.

Bentley said the Torcal has a sound that is powerful and emotive, echoing the character of its V8s.