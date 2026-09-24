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Bentley unveils Torcal as first fully electric model

The five-metre-long SUV will launch in core and S versions, with the latter producing up to 888PS and 1,350Nm of torque.

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Bentley unveils Torcal as first fully electric model
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Bentley has unveiled the all-new Torcal, its first fully electric model and the fourth model line in its range.

Designed, engineered and built in Crewe, the five-metre-long SUV will launch in core and S versions, with the latter producing up to 888PS and 1,350Nm of torque.

The Torcal S can accelerate from 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 162mph, while the core model produces 821PS and 1,194Nm, reaching 60mph in 3.3 seconds.

Both use a pair of permanent magnet synchronous motors and a 113kWh battery, with Bentley claiming a range of up to 375 miles.

Charging at up to 400kW allows the battery to go from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes, with around 100 miles of range added in seven minutes.

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The Torcal joins Bentley’s existing internal combustion engine and hybrid models and represents what the manufacturer describes as a template for future models, regardless of powertrain.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, chairman and CEO of Bentley, said: “The Torcal is a Bentley first and foremost, created by hand by people who care, using the best available materials and technology to blend heritage with cutting-edge innovation. I believe this is one of the best Bentleys ever.”

Bentley has also introduced fully active suspension for the first time, alongside adaptive two-valve dampers and electronic all-wheel steering as standard. Rear-wheel steering of up to five degrees helps give the SUV an 11.1-metre turning circle.

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The Torcal has a 460-litre boot and an additional 90-litre front storage compartment, while its suite of driver assistance technology uses 25 radars, sensors and cameras.

Bentley has developed a bespoke soundscape for the electric model rather than electronically replicating an engine note.

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The Bentley Dynamic Symphony was created using real instruments including drums, viola and bass guitar, with its rhythm inspired by Bentley’s 6¾-litre V8.

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Inside, the Torcal introduces new materials including what Bentley describes as the world’s first 100% Merino wool automotive fabric, developed with Somerset-based Fox Brothers and certified to the Responsible Wool Standard.

Other new finishes include Mulliner’s Ombré Walnut, made using up to 1,000 layers of responsibly sourced walnut off-cuts and recycled paper, and Sunburst Aluminium.

The model also features curved OLED screens, facial recognition for automatically loading driver preferences and an augmented-reality head-up display.

Walliser said: “For 107 years, Bentleys have been the most incredibly complete cars – effortless performance, outstanding comfort, exquisite British handcraftsmanship using the best natural materials, and a soundtrack with soul. Our new Torcal sets extraordinary benchmarks in every area that matters.”

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