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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/better-tech-would-improve-transport-managers-mental-health-microlise/

Better technology would be the best way to improve transport managers’ mental health, according to a survey conducted by Microlise.

20% of transport managers surveyed by Microlise said that better technology would make the biggest difference to their mental health.

More time for rest and recovery between shifts followed (18%), ahead of increased pay and a greater distribution of responsibilities across the team (13%), and shorter working days (10%).

9% of transport managers said better facilities and support while on the road would support mental health, and a further 9% said better clarity over daily tasks and expectations would help.

Microlise said that technology can help reduce transport managers’ workload, by automating routine processes and providing greater visibility of fleet operations.

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Nadeem Raza, CEO at Microlise, said: “What stands out from these findings is that better technology ranked above increased pay and shorter working days.

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“Giving transport managers the right tools can help reduce some of the day-to-day pressures of running an increasingly complex operation, freeing up time and making workloads more manageable.

“As World Mental Health Day approaches, operators should consider the practical changes they can make to better support the people responsible for keeping their fleets moving.