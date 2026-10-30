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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bik-taxation-to-boost-salary-sacrifice-schemes-arval/

Benefit-in-kind (BIK) taxation rates for electric cars unveiled in Wednesday’s Budget could be a major boost to salary sacrifice schemes, according to Arval UK.

Figures released by the Treasury extend the current tables through to the 2030 to 2031 tax year, when they will rise by just one percentage point to 10% for zero emissions cars.

John Peters, head of sales for large corporate and international at the vehicle leasing and mobility specialist, said it was significant that rates are now available for five years and the BIK increase was minimal.

Peters said: “Like others across the industry, we believe that BIK needs to rise in a measured manner in order to encourage ongoing fleet electrification.

“The widespread switch to electric cars in recent years has very much been prompted by low employee taxation, so the fact we are seeing only a one percentage point increase is extremely welcome.

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“Having certainty over BIK rates until 2030–31 is also a boost.

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“It means we are now in a position where we can say to drivers that, if they order a new company car today – either as part of the core fleet or through a salary sacrifice scheme – they will enjoy historically low tax throughout a typical four-year lease or longer.

“We feel as though the government has listened.”