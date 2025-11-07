Bill Plant Driving School to support road safety charity Brake

Bill Plant Driving School has partnered with Brake, the road safety charity, providing funding and support for its road safety campaigns.

The driving school will support Brake’s work, which comprises of campaigning for road safety and caring for bereaved and injured road crash victims.

Both Brake and Bill Plant Driving School share a vision of reducing road deaths and injuries to zero.

Adam Pumfrey, CEO at Bill Plant Driving School, said: “As a driving school, our priority has always been to create safe, confident drivers who when they’ve passed their test, respect the road and everyone who uses it.

“Partnering with Brake allows us to extend that commitment beyond driving lessons — supporting vital education, campaigning, and support services that make a real difference in communities.

“Brake’s tireless work to reduce road deaths and injuries aligns with our dedication to training the next generation, and we’re proud to stand alongside them in promoting safer roads for all.”

Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, the road safety charity, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bill Plant Driving School as an official Charity of the Year partner with Brake.

“We are so grateful for this funding and support which will help us continue to campaign for safer streets and support road victims in their darkest moments.

“We look forward to working together this year.”