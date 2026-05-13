bitsensing launches AIR4D Imaging Radar to deploy autonomous vehicle fleets

AIR4D gives companies direct access to high-resolution 4D sensor data.

bitsensing, a radar solution company, has launched the AIR4D Imaging Radar, engineered to help autonomous vehicle (AV) companies deploy autonomous fleets in real-world environments faster and at scale.

In order to speed up the commercialisation of AVs worldwide, AIR4D gives companies direct access to high-resolution 4D sensor data (point cloud data and Doppler data), including radar raw data outputs, to train smarter models.

Currently, other 4D radar solutions often operate as closed systems, limiting the availability of all the raw data produced from testing, according to bitsensing.

It said that access to this raw radar data will enable developers and AV companies to continuously refine perception models, validate performance and accelerate the path from testing to safe, large-scale fleet deployment.

AIR4D was purpose-built for AVs, and it is designed for detailed 4D sensor data specifically for AV AI models, while being optimised for power and heat efficiency, to help these vehicles operate reliably in the real world.

4D radars were developed for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions in passenger vehicles, not for full autonomous driving functionality.

AIR4D Imaging Radar relies on a camera-plus-radar architecture for AVs to open a viable path to lower per-vehicle sensor costs and accelerate AV deployment on roads around the world.

bitsensing’s radar measures how fast surrounding vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians are moving in real time, to enable faster and more accurate decision-making for AVs.

The radar was designed to identify vehicles and obstacles farther down the road, aiming to provide autonomous vehicles more time to react safely.

The 4D radar can perform in near-total darkness in order to help AVs maintain awareness at night or in poorly lit areas.

AIR4D delivers good sensing performance in rain, fog, snow and other challenging conditions, according to bitsensing, as 4D radar millimetre-wave frequencies penetrate these adverse environmental barriers.

The solution works in combination with cameras, and its distance and velocity measurements are designed to add to the high-resolution imagery from cameras.

Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing, said: “By delivering high-resolution 4D perception data, including, importantly, all raw data outputs, our goal at bitsensing is to empower autonomous vehicle companies to build systems that at speed and at scale.”