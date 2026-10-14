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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/blackcircles-expands-mobile-tyre-fitting-to-12-new-cities/

Blackcircles has added 13 vans to its mobile tyre fitting fleet, allowing it to offer the service in 12 additional cities.

The expansion follows the successful launch of the service in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Mobile tyre fitting is now offered in Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Coventry, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Southampton.

In 2027, Blackcircles plans to expand the service into London, and add vans to improve capacity in Birmingham and Manchester.

Ray Kavanagh, CEO at Blackcircles, said: “We are extremely pleased to share that we have increased our fleet of Tyre Fitting Vans.

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“Our van in Edinburgh has been incredibly successful, and increasing our fleet reflects our ongoing commitment to making tyre replacements as convenient as possible.

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“Being able to support our customers right at their doorstep or workplace is a game-changer, and we are glad to be providing the service to even more people.”