Blue Square Marketing chooses Trakm8 RH600 for fleet safety and claims reduction

Blue Square Marketing has selected Trakm8’s RH600 4G integrated telematics camera and ACC750 Driver ID & Feedback device to enhance fleet safety, reduce claims and improve operational visibility across its 222-vehicle fleet.

The award-winning brand engagement agency, which works with leading tech and retail brands, has signed a three-year contract with Trakm8 to equip its 200 BMW X1 company cars and 22 vans. The technology will be deployed via Trakm8’s Insight Business platform.

Sam Matthews, client operations manager at Blue Square Marketing, said: “Trakm8 had the perfect solution for us. The RH600 Fleet Dash Cam & ACC750 gives us the visibility, insight, and flexibility we needed to protect our drivers and reduce claims. We’re already seeing how this will help us cut operational costs and improve overall fleet safety. We’re happy with the partnership and excited about the results ahead.”

The RH600 camera system provides high-definition forward-facing footage, with remote rear-facing capability, and allows proactive claims management and driver coaching. Blue Square will also use the ACC750 device to support driver identification and encourage safer driving through real-time behavioural feedback.

Joe Heidari, fleet and optimisation sales director at Trakm8, said: “We are excited to welcome Blue Square Marketing as a valued Trakm8 customer. We’re seeing growing demand from fleets looking to streamline operations with integrated camera and telematics solutions—all in one platform, from a single supplier.

“That’s where the RH600 comes in. As our flagship device, it’s trusted by leading UK fleets to deliver powerful insights and enhanced safety. It was the perfect solution for Blue Square to help improve fleet safety and reduce their claims, which will ultimately save them a lot of money. We are delighted to have them onboard.”