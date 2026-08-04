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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bluetooth-reversing-cameras-satnav-top-drivers-favourite-in-car-tech-survey-finds/

Bluetooth connectivity has become the UK’s most valued in-car technology, while millions of motorists admit they rarely use or do not know how to operate some of the advanced features fitted to their vehicles, according to new research from Dick Lovett.

The survey of 1,350 UK motorists found 58.3% regularly use and value Bluetooth connectivity, making it the nation’s favourite in-car feature.

Reversing cameras (45.7%), built-in satellite navigation (44.5%) and heated windscreens (41%) also ranked highly.

Despite the growing availability of advanced driver assistance systems, the research suggests many drivers are not making full use of the technology already fitted to their cars.

Nearly one in four (25.9%) motorists with adaptive cruise control said they choose not to use it, while 21.3% do not use automatic emergency braking and 17.9% ignore lane-keeping assist. Seven per cent of drivers with adaptive cruise control or augmented reality head-up displays said they do not know how to use the features.

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The survey also found many premium technologies remain absent from most vehicles on UK roads. More than two-thirds (67.3%) of respondents said their car does not have massaging seats, while 62% lack remote vehicle start via an app, 60.5% do not have an augmented reality head-up display and 57.3% do not have app-controlled climate settings.

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Alex Lee, motoring expert at Dick Lovett, said: “Modern vehicles now come equipped with more technology than ever before, but our research shows drivers still value the features that genuinely make everyday driving easier, safer and more convenient.

“Bluetooth, reversing cameras and built-in navigation have become everyday essentials because they solve real problems for motorists. At the same time, many of the newest connected technologies and driver assistance systems remain underused, either because drivers don’t feel confident using them or simply don’t understand everything their vehicle is capable of.