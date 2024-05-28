BMW 5 Series Touring EV arrives on UK roads

BMW has started delivering the first examples of its latest 5 Series Touring to UK customers, the car being offered as an i5 electric vehicle for the first time.

The sixth-generation version of the hugely popular fleet car boasts slightly larger exterior dimensions compared to its predecessor plus a significant number of interior upgrades that debuted with the saloon version.

The car measures up 97mm longer at 5.06 metres, with a width extended by 32mm to 1.9 metres, and a slight increase in height of 17mm to 1.515 metres. The wheelbase is extended by 20mm over the outgoing model, the just under 3-metre dimension claimed by BMW as best-in-class and freeing up extra interior space.

Three powertrains are on offer – the entry-model 530e, costing from £59,455, is a plug-in hybrid with a 299hp output, a 6.4-second 0-62mph time and a WLTP electric range of up to 57-60 miles. It will arrive on UK roads in the summer.

The two all-electric options are the i5 eDrive40, with 340hp, a 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds and 300 to 348-mile range at prices from £69,945, and the range-topping i5 M60 – at prices from £99,995 this has 601hp on tap, sending it through 62mph from rest in 3.9 seconds with a range of 277 to 314 miles.

Cockpit enhancements to the latest 5 Series Touring include a fully digital dash design, the new BMW Curved Display with a 12.3-inch screen sitting alongside the Control Display with a 14.9-inch diagonal screen.

The new 5 Series Touring also adds several semi-autonomous features, including steering, lane control and distance assistant, though UK laws will ensure British buyers are not offered the Highway Assistant – available in the US, Canada and Germany, this allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel on certain roads at speeds of up to 85mph…

Four trim levels, including a new entry grade dubbed Sport Edition, will be on offer on a car that is one of BMW’s biggest UK sellers, resulting it being launched to British buyers before much of the rest of Europe.