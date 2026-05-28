  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

BMW adds Black Edition models and M Ignite technology in summer 2026 update

The updates include changes to equipment, digital features and powertrain technology across several model lines.

Jessica Bird

28 May 2026

Motoring

SHARE

P90630922 highRes bmw ix3 50 xdrive m

BMW has introduced a series of model updates across its range from summer 2026, including new Black Edition variants for selected M Performance models, additional BMW iX3 options and new BMW M Ignite engine technology.

The updates include changes to equipment, digital features and powertrain technology across several model lines.

A new Black Edition will be available for the BMW M340i xDrive Saloon, M340i xDrive Touring and M440i xDrive Gran Coupé.

The package adds black exterior detailing, carbon fibre interior trim and black 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

The BMW M340i xDrive Saloon Black Edition will start from £66,475 OTR, while the Touring version will be priced from £68,315 OTR.

Pricing for the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé Black Edition starts at £68,610 OTR.

BMW also confirmed new options for the BMW iX3, including nine additional BMW Individual exterior paint finishes, heated rear seats as part of the Innovation package, new 21-inch aerodynamic wheels and a Contemporary Agave bicolour interior design.

From summer 2026, all BMW M six-cylinder in-line engines will also receive new BMW M Ignite technology, a pre-chamber ignition system for petrol engines developed from motorsport applications.

BMW said the patented technology is designed to reduce fuel consumption under high loads while helping engines meet Euro 7 emissions requirements.

The system will be introduced on all BMW M3 and M4 variants from July 2026, with the BMW M2 following from August 2026. BMW said engine displacement and power outputs will remain unchanged.

Additional updates include the introduction of the Tyre Repair Kit Plus as standard on the BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW 4 Series Coupé and BMW 4 Series Convertible.

BMW also confirmed that all X3 models fitted with the M Sport or M Sport Pro Package will receive car keys featuring BMW M stripes.

From July 2026, BMW Operating System X will also allow drivers to create routines through the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW said the system will analyse usage patterns to suggest routines and allow drivers to create custom automated actions based on specific conditions.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

PODCAST

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE