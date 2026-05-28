BMW adds Black Edition models and M Ignite technology in summer 2026 update

The updates include changes to equipment, digital features and powertrain technology across several model lines.

BMW has introduced a series of model updates across its range from summer 2026, including new Black Edition variants for selected M Performance models, additional BMW iX3 options and new BMW M Ignite engine technology.

The updates include changes to equipment, digital features and powertrain technology across several model lines.

A new Black Edition will be available for the BMW M340i xDrive Saloon, M340i xDrive Touring and M440i xDrive Gran Coupé.

The package adds black exterior detailing, carbon fibre interior trim and black 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

The BMW M340i xDrive Saloon Black Edition will start from £66,475 OTR, while the Touring version will be priced from £68,315 OTR.

Pricing for the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé Black Edition starts at £68,610 OTR.

BMW also confirmed new options for the BMW iX3, including nine additional BMW Individual exterior paint finishes, heated rear seats as part of the Innovation package, new 21-inch aerodynamic wheels and a Contemporary Agave bicolour interior design.

From summer 2026, all BMW M six-cylinder in-line engines will also receive new BMW M Ignite technology, a pre-chamber ignition system for petrol engines developed from motorsport applications.

BMW said the patented technology is designed to reduce fuel consumption under high loads while helping engines meet Euro 7 emissions requirements.

The system will be introduced on all BMW M3 and M4 variants from July 2026, with the BMW M2 following from August 2026. BMW said engine displacement and power outputs will remain unchanged.

Additional updates include the introduction of the Tyre Repair Kit Plus as standard on the BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW 4 Series Coupé and BMW 4 Series Convertible.

BMW also confirmed that all X3 models fitted with the M Sport or M Sport Pro Package will receive car keys featuring BMW M stripes.

From July 2026, BMW Operating System X will also allow drivers to create routines through the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW said the system will analyse usage patterns to suggest routines and allow drivers to create custom automated actions based on specific conditions.