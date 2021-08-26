Reading Time: 2 minutes
FOLLOWING the announcement of the first fully electric-powered BMW X model earlier this summer, the brand has revealed the launch specifications for its iX3 in the UK market.
UK customers will be able to choose between the iX3 Premier Edition and BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, both offering a significant level of standard equipment over and above the current X3. The BMW X3 will be the brand’s first model offered with a pure-electric drive system, a plug-in hybrid system or highly efficient petrol and diesel engines.
A curated selection of colours and trims
BMW iX3 Premier Edition or BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro customers will have the choice of four exterior metallic body paint colours including Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey. Two exterior trim colours will be offered too, with Brushed Aluminium or Black High Gloss exterior trim. 20” Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension and panoramic sunroof complete the exterior look of the BMW iX3 Premier Edition.
Vernasca leather in a choice of four colours, Sensatec dashboard, sun protect glazing, ambient lighting and electric seats are offered as standard within the vehicle interior, enhancing comfort and style.
Additional standard features include wireless phone charging, heated front seats and the brand’s very latest driver assistance technology, including Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.
For customers choosing the BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, additional standard features will include BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access and Lumbar support. BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, completes the extensive offering.
Pricing for the BMW iX3 Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro in the UK as follows:
|BMW iX3 Premier Edition
|£58,850 OTR
|BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro
|£61,850 OTR
Check out Business Motoring’s EV guide here
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Post Views:
20
Leave A Comment