Reading Time: 2 minutes

FOLLOWING the announcement of the first fully electric-powered BMW X model earlier this summer, the brand has revealed the launch specifications for its iX3 in the UK market.

UK customers will be able to choose between the iX3 Premier Edition and BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, both offering a significant level of standard equipment over and above the current X3. The BMW X3 will be the brand’s first model offered with a pure-electric drive system, a plug-in hybrid system or highly efficient petrol and diesel engines.

A curated selection of colours and trims



BMW iX3 Premier Edition or BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro customers will have the choice of four exterior metallic body paint colours including Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey. Two exterior trim colours will be offered too, with Brushed Aluminium or Black High Gloss exterior trim. 20” Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension and panoramic sunroof complete the exterior look of the BMW iX3 Premier Edition.

Vernasca leather in a choice of four colours, Sensatec dashboard, sun protect glazing, ambient lighting and electric seats are offered as standard within the vehicle interior, enhancing comfort and style.

Additional standard features include wireless phone charging, heated front seats and the brand’s very latest driver assistance technology, including Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

For customers choosing the BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, additional standard features will include BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access and Lumbar support. BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, completes the extensive offering.

Pricing for the BMW iX3 Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro in the UK as follows:

BMW iX3 Premier Edition £58,850 OTR BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro £61,850 OTR

Check out Business Motoring’s EV guide here