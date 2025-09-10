BMW becomes first manufacturer to take AFP Fleet Mindset masterclass

The course gives delegates an opportunity to engage directly with a fleet manager whose responsibilities closely mirror their customer base.

BMW UK became the first manufacturer to take the Fleet Mindset Masterclass from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Developed in partnership with ROI Automotive, the one-day course was designed to give manufacturers a first-hand understanding of how today’s fleet managers think, the challenges they face, and what they need from their partners in 2025 and beyond.

Lee Jackson, fleet manager at NG Bailey, who manages more than 1,500 vehicles, undertook the AFP course for BMW.

Through a live question and answer session, he provided feedback on the issues confronting fleet managers and their expectations on how best to be supported.

AFP said this interaction helped BMW’s sales team gain insights about moving away from price-led discount conversations and towards a more consultative approach.

Rachel McDermott, national corporate sales manager, BMW UK, said: “For us, providing a premium product isn’t enough.

“Our customers expect a premium level of support and understanding, too. Taking part in the Fleet Mindset Masterclass was about ensuring our team are equipped to understand the real challenges fleet managers face and how we can add value beyond the vehicle.

“Talking directly to a fleet manager during the day brought those issues to life in a powerful way, and we’ve already taken away ideas about how we can refine our approach.”

Ronnie Gillman, training manager at the AFP, said: “This course provides manufacturers with an enhanced understanding of what fleet managers are aiming to achieve now and in the future, as well as the pressures, complexities and challenges they face.

“This should in turn lead to those fleet managers receiving a higher level of service from those manufacturers through greater understanding of their developing needs.

“We see it very much as a win-win for all parties involved.”

Nigel Sandiford, CEO at ROI Automotive, said: “As specialists in the industry, we regularly speak to fleet managers and they consistently tell us they want manufacturer sales teams to be more consultative to help support their needs and solve their challenges, rather than just selling product.

“That drove us to partner with the AFP to develop this course.

“We’re extremely proud that one of our long-standing clients, BMW UK, was the first manufacturer to take part in the Fleet Mindset Masterclass.

“Their involvement demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting fleet managers and the value of investing in a deeper understanding of customer needs.”