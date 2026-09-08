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BMW confirms four and six-cylinder engines for next-gen 3 Series

The next-generation ICE 3 Series is currently in its final development phase, with testing underway in France.

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BMW has confirmed that four and six-cylinder petrol engines will feature in the next-generation ‘G50’ 3 Series, which is set to enter production by year-end.

The next-generation internal combustion (ICE) 3 Series is currently in its final development phase, with testing underway in France.

It will form part of BMW’s Neue Klasse range, taking cues such as the ‘2.5 box’ shape from the recently-launched i3, its electric-only counterpart.

All engines will have 48V mild-hybrid technology.

At launch, the G50 3 Series range will be topped by the M350 xDrive, powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six, producing 443PS.

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The M350 xDrive will have all wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic gearbox, adaptive M suspension, an M sport differential and variable sport steering.

Following the M350 xDrive’s launch, BMW will add ‘Drift Moment’ through a software update.

Drift Moment decouples the front axle, making the car rear wheel drive only.

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Dr Mihiar Ayoubi, senior vice president of driving experience development at BMW, said: “The BMW 3 Series has set standards for driving dynamics for several decades now – and thus serves as a symbol of Sheer Driving Pleasure.

“With the new generation, we are building on this strength once again through the perfect interplay of chassis hardware and a continuously optimised and intelligent BMW Driving Stack.

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“In this way, we are elevating the driving experience in the new BMW 3 Series to a new level – precise, assured und unmistakably BMW.”

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The G50 will be the eighth generation of 3 Series, following on from the G20, which has been sold since 2019.

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