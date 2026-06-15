The fifth-generation BMW X5 offers five powertrain variants: the iX5 EV, iX5 Hydrogen, as well as mild hybrid petrol, mild hybrid diesel and PHEV models.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/bmw-enters-final-testing-for-fifth-generation-x5-including-ev-model/

BMW has reported that the fifth-generation (G65) X5 is now in final testing, including the iX5 electric vehicle (EV), with calibration drives being completed around its Spartanburg plant in the US.

The fifth-generation BMW X5 offers five powertrain variants: the iX5 EV, fuel cell-powered iX5 Hydrogen, as well as mild hybrid petrol, mild hybrid diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

BMW has fitted the iX5 with the largest battery it has ever produced, at 141kWh in the 60 xDrive model.

iX5 models are built on an 800V architecture, with cylindrical battery cells.

It utilises technologies that made their debut on the iX3, the first car in the ‘Neue Klasse’ range, including the Heart of Joy powertrain control unit and sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

The iX5 Hydrogen will enter production in 2028 and features seven flat high-pressure tanks made of a carbon-fibre reinforced composite.

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BMW said the flat layout allows the hydrogen model to be built on the same production line as other variants, and means no cabin space is lost.

Adaptive suspension is standard across the range, while iX5 and PHEV models are offered with Adaptive Chassis Control Professional, adding air suspension, electronically-controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering and active roll stabilisation.