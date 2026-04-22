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BMW facelifts 7 Series, adds Panoramic iDrive, extra range on i7

The i7 now offers a range of over 447 miles, due to sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, which uses cylindrical cells.

Dylan Robertson

22 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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BMW i7

BMW has facelifted the 7 Series saloon, tweaking the styling, adding Panoramic iDrive from the iX3, and extending the range of the electric i7.

The i7 now offers a range of over 447 miles, due to sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, which uses cylindrical cells.

In the UK, BMW will offer the 7 Series only as an electric vehicle (EV), or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), while other markets get petrol and diesel options.

BMW’s latest interior technology, Operating System X, has been added following its debut in the Neue Klasse range.

The 7 Series is the first legacy model to receive Neue Klasse upgrades. Last year, BMW announced that it would introduce 40 new or updated models by 2027, in a full revamp of its range.

Additions include Panoramic iDrive, a full-width projection on the bottom of the windscreen, as well as Amazon Alexa+, new screens and BMW Digital Key Plus.

Level 2 driver assistance has been added, including Motorway Assistant, which enables hands-off driving in certain locations and City Assistant, which allows for Address-2-Address journeys in cities.

Standard equipment includes Park Assist, a panoramic sunroof and four-zone automatic climate control.

All models have four-wheel air suspension, while Adaptive Chassis Control with Integral Active Steering, and Adaptive Chassis Control Professional with Integral Active Steering and roll stabilisation are available optionally, along with 22-inch wheels.

The updated BMW 7 Series will enter production in July 2026.

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