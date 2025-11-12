BMW Group partners with Kaluza for V2G connectivity

BMW and Mini drivers can automatically align charging schedules to take advantage of the lowest cost and cleanest electricity.

BMW Group has partnered with energy platform Kaluza to enable vehicle-to-grid (V2G) connectivity across BMW and Mini electric vehicles (EVs).

Kaluza’s technology enables real-time communication between the vehicle, charger and electricity grid.

BMW’s Remote Charging Control system integrates with the Kaluza platform through a direct API.

Kaluza said the partnership lays the foundation for EVs to play an active role in a more sustainable and resilient energy system.

Sarah Kenny, global head of OEM partnerships at Kaluza, said: “BMW has been a fantastic partner to work with and the pace of delivery on both sides has been exceptional.

“From contract signing to go-live in just three months, this milestone demonstrates how rapidly meaningful change can happen when technology and automotive leaders collaborate.

“This is not just about charging vehicles more efficiently. It is about creating the infrastructure for an intelligent, flexible energy system that benefits everyone.”