  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

BMW Group partners with Kaluza for V2G connectivity

BMW and Mini drivers can automatically align charging schedules to take advantage of the lowest cost and cleanest electricity.

Dylan Robertson

12 November 2025

, , ,

SHARE

BMW Kaluza

BMW Group has partnered with energy platform Kaluza to enable vehicle-to-grid (V2G) connectivity across BMW and Mini electric vehicles (EVs).

BMW and Mini drivers can automatically align charging schedules to take advantage of the lowest cost and cleanest electricity.

Kaluza’s technology enables real-time communication between the vehicle, charger and electricity grid.

BMW’s Remote Charging Control system integrates with the Kaluza platform through a direct API.

Kaluza said the partnership lays the foundation for EVs to play an active role in a more sustainable and resilient energy system.

Sarah Kenny, global head of OEM partnerships at Kaluza, said: “BMW has been a fantastic partner to work with and the pace of delivery on both sides has been exceptional.

“From contract signing to go-live in just three months, this milestone demonstrates how rapidly meaningful change can happen when technology and automotive leaders collaborate.

“This is not just about charging vehicles more efficiently. It is about creating the infrastructure for an intelligent, flexible energy system that benefits everyone.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE